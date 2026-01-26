Magnitude 2.6 earthquake recorded in Lebanon's Bekaa

Lebanon News
26-01-2026 | 06:19
High views
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake recorded in Lebanon's Bekaa
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake recorded in Lebanon's Bekaa

Lebanon's National Center for Geophysics said a 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck the area of Sohmor in the Bekaa shortly after midnight.

In a post on the social media platform X, the center said the tremor was recorded at 12:28 a.m. local time.

Lebanon News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Lebanon

Bekaa

