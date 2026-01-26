News
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-01-2026 | 07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Qatar's Minister of State, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, reaffirmed his country’s comprehensive commitment to Lebanon during talks at the Grand Serail, stressing that Doha's support goes beyond politics to include development, humanitarian, and economic assistance.
Speaking after meetings with Lebanese officials, Al-Khulaifi said Qatar considers Lebanon's stability a cornerstone of regional stability. He renewed Qatar's full support for efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions and consolidate internal stability, while calling on all parties to prioritize direct dialogue and the higher national interest.
Al-Khulaifi announced that Qatar will provide 185 scholarships over three years to support the education of Lebanese youth. He also unveiled a project to support the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), targeting 100,000 people.
The Qatari minister said there are no limits to Qatar’s assistance to Lebanon, noting that communication with the Lebanese government is ongoing and that Doha remains ready to engage in international coordination on the Lebanese file.
He reiterated Qatar’s full support for the Lebanese army and stressed the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Al-Khulaifi also renewed Qatar’s condemnation of Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory and called on the U.N. Security Council to assume its responsibilities to halt the violations.
In the field of youth support, he announced the launch of the "Sport for Development and Peace" initiative, aimed at enhancing protection and reducing violence against 4,400 children and young people in conflict-affected areas of Lebanon.
Al-Khulaifi also revealed a package of development projects through the Qatar Fund for Development, including a $40 million grant for Lebanon’s electricity sector and another economic project worth $360 million to support the sector.
