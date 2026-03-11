Iran says oil will reach $200 a barrel, warns of 'continuous strikes'

11-03-2026 | 08:24
Iran says oil will reach $200 a barrel, warns of 'continuous strikes'

Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the U.S. will not be able to control oil prices, the ⁠spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said on Wednesday.

"We won't allow even one liter of oil to reach the U.S., Zionists (Israel) and their ⁠partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," ⁠Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

"Get ready for the oil barrel to ⁠be at $200 because the oil price depends ⁠on the regional security which you have destabilized," he added.



Reuters
 

