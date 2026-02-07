News
Lebanon's FM calls prisoner transfer deal first step in reset with Syria
Lebanon News
07-02-2026 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s FM calls prisoner transfer deal first step in reset with Syria
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said the government’s approval of an agreement to transfer convicted Syrian prisoners marks the beginning of a broader effort to reset relations between Lebanon and Syria.
In a post on X, Rajji described the deal as “the first step” toward clearing and improving bilateral ties.
He said Lebanon and Syria would continue cooperation on other key files, including the issue of missing Lebanese, the demarcation of land and maritime borders, advancing the safe return of Syrian refugees, and reviewing bilateral agreements in a way that serves the interests and sovereignty of both countries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
FM
Prisoner
Transfer
Deal
Syria
