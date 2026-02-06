News
Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country
Lebanon News
06-02-2026 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country
Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement on Friday allowing the transfer of convicted prisoners from the country where the sentence was issued to the country of the prisoner's nationality, in a move aimed at addressing the long-running issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons.
The agreement was signed at the Grand Serail in Beirut in the presence of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri signed on behalf of Lebanon, while Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais signed on behalf of Syria. Lebanon's Justice Minister Adel Nassar attended the signing, along with Cabinet Secretary-General Judge Mahmoud Makie, several judges, and a Syrian official delegation.
Following the signing, Metri and al-Wais held a joint news conference.
Metri said the agreement was the result of months of serious work involving judges and legal experts from both countries, and that it provides for the transfer of Syrian prisoners held in Lebanese jails to Syria.
He described the deal as a first step in a broader track to address the complex issue of Syrian prisoners and detainees in Lebanon, saying it tackles one key aspect of a sensitive file but is not the final stage of cooperation.
Metri said the agreement was approved unanimously by the Lebanese Cabinet and will begin to be implemented starting Saturday morning. He added that work would continue toward a separate agreement to address the situation of detainees across different categories, to achieve quick, effective solutions.
Al-Wais said consultations between the two sides had continued at the highest levels since December 8, 2024, reflecting what he described as a genuine political will to handle the sensitive file in all its legal and humanitarian dimensions.
He said the talks were held in a positive spirit based on dialogue and mutual understanding.
