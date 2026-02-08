PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela

Lebanon News
08-02-2026 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday continued his southern tour from the border town of Kfarkela, underscoring the state’s commitment to communities heavily affected by ongoing violations near the frontier.

“Today’s visit is meant to reaffirm that the state, with all its institutions, stands alongside the ‘stricken’ villages,” Salam said. He noted that Kfarkela’s situation is more difficult than others due to “daily, ongoing violations and its proximity to the border.”

Salam stressed the need for “projects that are feasible and ready for implementation,” pledging to rehabilitate damaged roads, restore telecommunications networks, electricity, and water services, and launch reconstruction efforts starting with basic infrastructure. 

He added that he would return to the area in the near future to ensure the projects are being carried out properly.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Kfarkela

Border

LBCI Next
Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

Lebanese PM announces plans to visit South Lebanon to unveil package of reconstruction projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-22

PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05

Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-07

Algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with UAE

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-04

Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26

Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood

LBCI
World News
05:26

Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM

LBCI
World News
06:08

Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More