PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday continued his southern tour from the border town of Kfarkela, underscoring the state’s commitment to communities heavily affected by ongoing violations near the frontier.



“Today’s visit is meant to reaffirm that the state, with all its institutions, stands alongside the ‘stricken’ villages,” Salam said. He noted that Kfarkela’s situation is more difficult than others due to “daily, ongoing violations and its proximity to the border.”



Salam stressed the need for “projects that are feasible and ready for implementation,” pledging to rehabilitate damaged roads, restore telecommunications networks, electricity, and water services, and launch reconstruction efforts starting with basic infrastructure.



He added that he would return to the area in the near future to ensure the projects are being carried out properly.