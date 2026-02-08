News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela
Lebanon News
08-02-2026 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday continued his southern tour from the border town of Kfarkela, underscoring the state’s commitment to communities heavily affected by ongoing violations near the frontier.
“Today’s visit is meant to reaffirm that the state, with all its institutions, stands alongside the ‘stricken’ villages,” Salam said. He noted that Kfarkela’s situation is more difficult than others due to “daily, ongoing violations and its proximity to the border.”
Salam stressed the need for “projects that are feasible and ready for implementation,” pledging to rehabilitate damaged roads, restore telecommunications networks, electricity, and water services, and launch reconstruction efforts starting with basic infrastructure.
He added that he would return to the area in the near future to ensure the projects are being carried out properly.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Kfarkela
Border
Next
Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Lebanese PM announces plans to visit South Lebanon to unveil package of reconstruction projects
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Lebanese PM announces plans to visit South Lebanon to unveil package of reconstruction projects
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
Lebanon News
2025-12-26
PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building
Lebanon News
11:06
Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building
0
Lebanon News
10:39
Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
10:39
Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood
Lebanon News
09:53
Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood
0
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05
Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05
Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document
0
Middle East News
2026-02-07
Algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with UAE
Middle East News
2026-02-07
Algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with UAE
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-26
Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery
3
Lebanon News
05:15
PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:15
PM Salam vows infrastructure-led reconstruction during visit to border town of Kfarkela
4
Lebanon News
09:23
Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video
Lebanon News
09:23
Tripoli building collapses in Tabbaneh neighborhood — video
5
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list
6
Lebanon News
09:53
Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood
Lebanon News
09:53
Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood
7
World News
05:26
Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM
World News
05:26
Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM
8
World News
06:08
Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium
World News
06:08
Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More