Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad marked the collapse of "an entire era of repression, killing and corruption" that devastated Syria and suffocated Lebanon for decades.



In a post on X, Hariri said that one year after Assad's downfall, the former Syrian leader now lives "isolated, humiliated and outside history," while the Syrian people are opening a new chapter toward a modern state and a productive economy.



Hariri added that both Lebanon and Syria are now approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship based on shared interests, investment, and the transition to an artificial intelligence-driven economy.



"This is a moment the two peoples must not miss," he wrote. "And for those who caused the destruction, there is no place for them in the future."