PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 04:15
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his government is confronting years of neglect in Tripoli by launching development projects, including efforts to activate the Tripoli Special Economic Zone, revive the Rashid Karami International Fair, and restart operations at Rene Moawad Airport.
Speaking from the Tripoli Port, Salam said shelter centers are only a temporary solution and stressed that displaced residents will return to their homes. He said some affected families have already begun benefiting from housing allowances, while others have chosen to stay with relatives, leaving the decision to individuals.
Salam noted that the government has begun studying housing plans to rebuild damaged buildings, including those that require demolition.
On public finances, Salam said the government wants public sector employees to receive their rights and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection. He said the government plans to issue collection orders for quarries, re-examine the files of public maritime properties, and adopt a value-added tax policy targeting wealthier groups.
Salam also said the government was forced to raise gasoline prices but canceled a planned increase on diesel, which he said would have disproportionately affected poorer citizens.
