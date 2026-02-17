PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 04:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his government is confronting years of neglect in Tripoli by launching development projects, including efforts to activate the Tripoli Special Economic Zone, revive the Rashid Karami International Fair, and restart operations at Rene Moawad Airport.

Speaking from the Tripoli Port, Salam said shelter centers are only a temporary solution and stressed that displaced residents will return to their homes. He said some affected families have already begun benefiting from housing allowances, while others have chosen to stay with relatives, leaving the decision to individuals.

Salam noted that the government has begun studying housing plans to rebuild damaged buildings, including those that require demolition.

On public finances, Salam said the government wants public sector employees to receive their rights and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection. He said the government plans to issue collection orders for quarries, re-examine the files of public maritime properties, and adopt a value-added tax policy targeting wealthier groups.

Salam also said the government was forced to raise gasoline prices but canceled a planned increase on diesel, which he said would have disproportionately affected poorer citizens.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Tripoli

Government

Employees

Tax

Customs

Revenue

Collection

LBCI Next
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-07

PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Medvedev says Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland are false 'horror stories'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:05

Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More