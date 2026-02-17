News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 04:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Protesters blocked several roads in Beirut and Khalde on Tuesday, including the Ring Bridge, in objection to rising gasoline prices and the value-added tax.
The road closures caused traffic congestion in parts of the capital as demonstrators voiced anger over the government's decision to raise fuel prices and impose VAT measures.
Lebanon News
Roads
Beirut
Khaldeh
Protest
Fuel
Price
VAT
Next
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-05
Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
World News
2025-12-05
Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-13
Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut
Lebanon News
2026-02-13
Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact
Lebanon News
06:59
Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection
0
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
0
Lebanon News
04:15
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Lebanon News
04:15
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
2026-01-19
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
World News
2026-02-02
Medvedev says Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland are false 'horror stories'
World News
2026-02-02
Medvedev says Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland are false 'horror stories'
0
World News
2026-01-11
International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister
World News
2026-01-11
International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
2
Lebanon News
04:21
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Lebanon News
04:21
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
3
Lebanon Economy
15:05
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Lebanon Economy
15:05
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
4
Lebanon News
09:54
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:54
Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
6
Lebanon News
12:11
Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:11
Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
Lebanon News
12:01
Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More