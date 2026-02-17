Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

Protesters blocked several roads in Beirut and Khalde on Tuesday, including the Ring Bridge, in objection to rising gasoline prices and the value-added tax.

The road closures caused traffic congestion in parts of the capital as demonstrators voiced anger over the government's decision to raise fuel prices and impose VAT measures.

Lebanon News

Roads

Beirut

Khaldeh

Protest

Fuel

Price

VAT

LBCI Next
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-05

Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-09

Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Medvedev says Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland are false 'horror stories'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:05

Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More