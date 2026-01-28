Interior Minister praises airport drug bust, says Lebanon will not be a smuggling hub

Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar praised the security forces, particularly the General Directorate of General Security, for what he described as significant efforts to combat drug-smuggling networks, commending a "high-quality operation" carried out at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport that led to the arrest of an organized narcotics trafficking ring.



Al-Hajjar said the operation reflected the high level of readiness of Lebanon's security agencies and reinforced confidence in the state's and its institutions' role in confronting cross-border crime.



He stressed that Lebanon would never serve as a platform or transit route for drug smuggling to brotherly or friendly countries, especially Saudi Arabia, and would not allow its territory to be used to undermine the security of Arab or international societies.