Miss Lebanon
Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace
World News
04-10-2025 | 11:41
Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace
Georgian police on Saturday fired tear gas at anti-government protesters who tried to enter the presidential palace, as tens of thousands rallied to an opposition-called protest during a day of local elections.
The ruling, populist Georgian Dream party is facing its first electoral test since a disputed parliamentary poll a year ago plunged the Black Sea nation into turmoil and froze prospects for closer integration with the European Union.
AFP
World News
Georgia
Police
Protesters
Presidential Palace
Elections
