Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace

04-10-2025 | 11:41
Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace
Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace

Georgian police on Saturday fired tear gas at anti-government protesters who tried to enter the presidential palace, as tens of thousands rallied to an opposition-called protest during a day of local elections.
 
The ruling, populist Georgian Dream party is facing its first electoral test since a disputed parliamentary poll a year ago plunged the Black Sea nation into turmoil and froze prospects for closer integration with the European Union.
 
