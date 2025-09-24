Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

2min
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

“But do you have cell phones? You have cell phones here? You’re holding a piece of Israel right there. You know that?” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said bluntly while discussing Israel’s arms industry and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

This admission of Israeli access to a device used by more than 60% of the world’s population may be shocking, but it should no longer come as a surprise—especially after repeated Israeli breaches of some of the world’s most secure organizations, from Hamas in Gaza to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and even into the heart of Iran.

Netanyahu’s statement is more than rhetoric. The concern today focuses on modern Samsung phones, particularly the A and M series. These devices come with a preinstalled application called AppCloud, which silently collects user data.

The app often appears under the name “Aura,” either built into the device at purchase or installed through routine system updates, without the user’s knowledge, consent, or permission. From the moment the phone is activated, AppCloud begins scanning and recording all accessible information, gathering sensitive personal data.

The most striking fact: the company behind the app is Israeli and named ironSource. 

This has been reported by international media and confirmed by a Lebanese digital rights organization, which noted ironSource’s controversial history in developing spyware and unusual methods of collecting user data.

Every fingerprint registered to unlock the phone, every location visited, and device identifiers—from IMEI numbers to IP addresses—can be accessed by the app.

Some reports suggest the app can also extract personal details that reveal a user’s identity and digital habits without their knowledge, enough to create a comprehensive profile of their movements and behavior.

Israel continues to invest in technology companies in support of its security, while the world continues to use these devices, often unaware of the reach of these tools.

