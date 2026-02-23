US forces to complete withdrawal from Syria within a month: AFP

U.S. forces that led the anti-jihadist coalition in Syria will complete their withdrawal from the country within a month, three sources told AFP on Monday.



"Within a month, they will have withdrawn from Syria, and there will no longer be any military presence in the bases," a Syrian government official said, with a Kurdish source confirming the development. A third source, a diplomat, said the withdrawal should be completed within 20 days.



The United States began withdrawing on Monday from a major base in a northeastern region still under the control of Kurdish forces.



AFP



