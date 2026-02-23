US forces to complete withdrawal from Syria within a month: AFP

23-02-2026 | 04:24
0min
US forces to complete withdrawal from Syria within a month: AFP

U.S. forces that led the anti-jihadist coalition in Syria will complete their withdrawal from the country within a month, three sources told AFP on Monday.

"Within a month, they will have withdrawn from Syria, and there will no longer be any military presence in the bases," a Syrian government official said, with a Kurdish source confirming the development. A third source, a diplomat, said the withdrawal should be completed within 20 days.

The United States began withdrawing on Monday from a major base in a northeastern region still under the control of Kurdish forces.

AFP 

Middle East News

United States

Syria

Kurds

India tells citizens to leave Iran
Iran says any US attack including limited strikes would be 'act of aggression'
