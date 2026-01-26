US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

Lebanon News
26-01-2026 | 08:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

The U.S. ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a sustainable and effective peace between the two countries through diplomacy and dialogue, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut said.

In a post on X, the embassy said the two envoys were hosted over the weekend by the U.S. Embassy in Jordan, where they held discussions focused on steps needed to promote peace and prosperity across the region.

Lebanon News

US

Ambassadors

Lebanon

Israel

Regional

Peace

Jordan

LBCI Next
Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video
Lebanese President Aoun praises Qatari support
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-22

Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-24

US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:18

Israel targets vehicle on main road in Haouch, Tyre—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanese President Aoun praises Qatari support

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake recorded in Lebanon's Bekaa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-23

UN rights chief urges Iran to 'end brutal repression'

LBCI
World News
02:11

Eleven dead in armed attack at soccer field in central Mexico

LBCI
World News
09:35

EU says WhatsApp to face stricter content rules

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Nabatieh finance officials arrested over bribery, extortion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Netanyahu to brief opposition leader amid questions over timing of potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:20

Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More