UN chief urges respect for states' political independence in Venezuela meeting

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for respect for the political independence of states after the United States seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and said it was in charge of the country.



Guterres urges "respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states," according to remarks read on his behalf by Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela.



AFP