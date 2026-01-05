UN chief urges respect for states' political independence in Venezuela meeting

World News
05-01-2026 | 10:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief urges respect for states&#39; political independence in Venezuela meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief urges respect for states' political independence in Venezuela meeting

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for respect for the political independence of states after the United States seized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and said it was in charge of the country.

Guterres urges "respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states," according to remarks read on his behalf by Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela.

AFP

World News

chief

urges

respect

states'

political

independence

Venezuela

meeting

LBCI Next
US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official
Colombian president ready to 'take up arms' in face of Trump threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

UN chief urges end to 'nightmare of violence' in Sudan

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

US State Dept deputy chief declares 'new dawn' for Venezuela

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

UN chief Guterres urges maximum restraint in Yemen after separatist advance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
World News
12:25

Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
World News
10:58

US sending Witkoff, Kushner to Ukraine talks in Paris: White House official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-20

Pezeshkian says Iran can overcome any return of sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More