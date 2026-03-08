Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after army identified new missiles from Iran: AFP

08-03-2026 | 08:10
High views
Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after army identified new missiles from Iran: AFP
0min
Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after army identified new missiles from Iran: AFP

At least 10 explosions were reported over Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to AFP journalists, following the Israeli military's announcement that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.

In a separate media briefing, military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said Iran's "firepower has dropped dramatically all across the region, not only towards Israel".

AFP

