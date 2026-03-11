Lebanon reports 780,000 displaced as aid arrives from EU

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed announced from Baabda Palace that she had briefed President Joseph Aoun on the ministry's emergency plan to address the growing displacement crisis.



The minister said there are currently about 780,000 displaced people across the country, including around 120,000 staying in official shelters, adding that the heaviest pressure is being felt in Beirut and Mount Lebanon.



She also announced the arrival of the first humanitarian aid plane from the European Union, carrying assistance for children and medical supplies that will be distributed to around 400,000 displaced people.



"The state stands by the people, and this is our duty," the minister said, adding that all government agencies are on high alert to assist citizens and displaced residents as quickly as possible.