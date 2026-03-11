Lebanon reports 780,000 displaced as aid arrives from EU

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon reports 780,000 displaced as aid arrives from EU
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon reports 780,000 displaced as aid arrives from EU

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed announced from Baabda Palace that she had briefed President Joseph Aoun on the ministry's emergency plan to address the growing displacement crisis.

The minister said there are currently about 780,000 displaced people across the country, including around 120,000 staying in official shelters, adding that the heaviest pressure is being felt in Beirut and Mount Lebanon.

She also announced the arrival of the first humanitarian aid plane from the European Union, carrying assistance for children and medical supplies that will be distributed to around 400,000 displaced people.

"The state stands by the people, and this is our duty," the minister said, adding that all government agencies are on high alert to assist citizens and displaced residents as quickly as possible.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Displaced

Aid

EU

LBCI Next
Israeli Chief of Staff orders reinforcements to Northern Command amid escalation with Hezbollah
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27

From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-08

Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

LBCI
World News
2026-01-15

Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Israeli army says begun new 'wide-scale' strikes across Iran, in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

Pope Leo laments death of civilians, children in Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Israeli Chief of Staff orders reinforcements to Northern Command amid escalation with Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-06

Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon reports 780,000 displaced as aid arrives from EU

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09

Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army calls on Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Spanish FM: Any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon would be a “grave mistake”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for six villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:42

Israeli FM: We are not seeking an endless war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More