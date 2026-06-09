Proposed amnesty law risks weakening judiciary, Martinos warns

Beirut Bar Association President Imad Martinos told LBCI that a general amnesty falls within the authority of Parliament, but that authority is bound by the Constitution and international treaties.



He also mentioned that the proposed general amnesty bill carries a sectarian and confessional character, whereas it should be national, legal, and constitutional.



Martinos added that the proposed general amnesty bill violates the Constitution and leads to weakening the role of the judiciary.



”If the goal of the general amnesty law is to reduce overcrowding in prisons, the solution is to accelerate trials and adopt an amnesty limited to those convicted of misdemeanors, as well as the elderly and the sick,” Martinos said.