UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 11:58
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UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians
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UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Tuesday that the resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran represents a major setback for civilians in the region, urging restraint.

In a statement, Türk said: “The return of broader hostilities in the Middle East between the United States and Iran is a major setback for civilians in the region and beyond. It undermines peace efforts and deepens instability, with serious risks for human rights across the region.”

Reuters

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rights

chief:

Renewed

US-Iran

fighting

setback

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