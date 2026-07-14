UN rights chief: Renewed US-Iran fighting is a setback for civilians

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Tuesday that the resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran represents a major setback for civilians in the region, urging restraint.



In a statement, Türk said: “The return of broader hostilities in the Middle East between the United States and Iran is a major setback for civilians in the region and beyond. It undermines peace efforts and deepens instability, with serious risks for human rights across the region.”



Reuters