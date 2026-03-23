US Embassy in Beirut urges citizens to review safety, considers departure options

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and urged American citizens to make personal safety decisions based on the evolving situation.



In a post on X, the embassy said the U.S. government is prepared to assist its nationals who wish to leave the region by providing updated information on available travel options.



The embassy noted that Middle East Airlines is currently operating commercial flights from Rafic Hariri International Airport.



It strongly advises U.S. citizens to consider traveling on one of these flights if they believe it is safe to do so.

Lebanon: We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety. If you want to leave the Middle East, the U.S. government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure… pic.twitter.com/j4A3cXGuXp — TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 23, 2026