Israel urges Lebanese govt to take 'practical and meaningful measures' against Hezbollah

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed on Tuesday Lebanon's decision to expel the Iranian ambassador as a "justified and necessary step" and urged the government to take steps against Iran-backed Hezbollah.



"We call on the Lebanese government to take practical and meaningful measures against Hezbollah, whose representatives still serve as ministers within it," Saar said in a post on X. Lebanon's health minister, Rakan Nassereddine, and labor minister, Mohammad Haidar, are Hezbollah-affiliated.







AFP