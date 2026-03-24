Lebanon says withdrawal of accreditation for Iranian ambassador does not sever ties with Iran

Lebanon News
24-03-2026 | 08:43
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Lebanon says withdrawal of accreditation for Iranian ambassador does not sever ties with Iran
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Lebanon says withdrawal of accreditation for Iranian ambassador does not sever ties with Iran

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ministry said that the decision to withdraw approval for the accreditation of Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani does not constitute a break in diplomatic relations with Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said the measure was taken in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and applies specifically to the ambassador, citing violations of diplomatic norms and obligations.

The ministry added that Article 41 of the convention prohibits diplomats from interfering in the internal affairs of host countries. It said Sheibani had made statements that interfered in Lebanon's internal political matters, including comments evaluating government decisions, and had held meetings with unofficial Lebanese parties without coordination with the ministry.

At the same time, the ministry stressed that Lebanon remains committed to maintaining strong and friendly relations with Iran and other countries, based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

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