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Israel slams 'disgraceful measures' from six foreign govts against West Bank settler entities
Middle East News
09-06-2026 | 09:27
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Israel slams 'disgraceful measures' from six foreign govts against West Bank settler entities
Israel's foreign ministry on Tuesday denounced a series of sanctions from six Western countries against settler entities in the occupied West Bank for their role in increased settlement building and violence against Palestinians.
"Israel firmly rejects the disgraceful measures adopted by foreign governments against Israeli citizens, entities, and a government minister," ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said in a statement.
"The real essence of these steps is the attempt to impose a political stance regarding the right of Jews to settle in the Land of Israel and concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- camouflaged as measures against violence," he added.
AFP
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