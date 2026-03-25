Lebanon Health Ministry condemns killing of paramedics in Nabatieh strike, toll rises to 42

Lebanon News
25-03-2026 | 05:24
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Lebanon Health Ministry condemns killing of paramedics in Nabatieh strike, toll rises to 42
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Lebanon Health Ministry condemns killing of paramedics in Nabatieh strike, toll rises to 42

Lebanon's Public Health Ministry mourned two paramedics killed in an Israeli strike in Nabatieh, condemning what it described as the continued targeting of emergency responders.

In a statement, the ministry identified the victims as Ali Jaber and Joud Sleiman, both of whom were working with a local ambulance service. They were killed when an Israeli strike hit their motorcycle while they were heading to carry out a rescue mission in the city on Tuesday.

The ministry said the two paramedics were clearly wearing uniforms and that their motorcycle bore visible medical insignia and warning lights at the time of the strike.

It added that the number of medical workers killed since the start of the war on March 2 has risen to 42, calling the attacks a deliberate obstruction of rescue operations and a "blatant violation" of international humanitarian law.

The ministry renewed its appeal to international humanitarian organizations to take a firm stance to stop what it described as ongoing violations of laws and norms, warning that such actions risk further entrenching unchecked violence and undermining remaining humanitarian values.

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Condemn

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