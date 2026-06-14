Lebanon civil defense says three killed in Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburbs

Lebanon News
14-06-2026 | 08:34
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Lebanon civil defense says three killed in Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburbs
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Lebanon civil defense says three killed in Israeli strike on Beirut southern suburbs

Lebanon's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike on Sunday on Beirut's southern suburbs killed at least three people, as Israel's military said it targeted Hezbollah.

The civil defense statement said that "the bodies of three martyrs were recovered from under the rubble and six wounded" were taken to hospital after the strike, which hit the Ghobeiry area of the Hezbollah stronghold.

AFP

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Israeli media: Target in Beirut southern suburbs was Hezbollah liaison officer
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