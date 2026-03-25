Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador

The Amal Movement called on Lebanese authorities to reverse a decision to expel the ambassador of Iran, warning that this step could trigger a political and national crisis.



In a statement, the movement said officials should instead have declared a state of diplomatic emergency at the international level to confront what it described as Israeli escalation. It pointed to statements by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz about the destruction of bridges along the Litani River and alleged plans to establish a buffer zone extending into South Lebanon.



Amal criticized what it called a "suspicious" and ill-timed move by Lebanese officials, accusing them of targeting a "diplomatic bridge" by giving the Iranian ambassador a deadline to leave, while failing to condemn ongoing Israeli attacks and displacement inside Lebanon.



Amal urged authorities to immediately reconsider the decision to avoid a broader political crisis, stressing the importance of national unity in managing the ongoing conflict.



The group reiterated its rejection of any form of direct negotiations with Israel, saying that the existing mechanism committee remains the appropriate framework to implement a ceasefire and fully enforce the truce agreed in November 2024, which it said Israel has not respected.



The statement also thanked Lebanese citizens, particularly those hosting displaced people in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and northern areas, praising their efforts to maintain calm and strengthen national unity during the crisis.