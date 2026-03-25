Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador

Lebanon News
25-03-2026 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador

The Amal Movement called on Lebanese authorities to reverse a decision to expel the ambassador of Iran, warning that this step could trigger a political and national crisis.

In a statement, the movement said officials should instead have declared a state of diplomatic emergency at the international level to confront what it described as Israeli escalation. It pointed to statements by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz about the destruction of bridges along the Litani River and alleged plans to establish a buffer zone extending into South Lebanon.

Amal criticized what it called a "suspicious" and ill-timed move by Lebanese officials, accusing them of targeting a "diplomatic bridge" by giving the Iranian ambassador a deadline to leave, while failing to condemn ongoing Israeli attacks and displacement inside Lebanon.

Amal urged authorities to immediately reconsider the decision to avoid a broader political crisis, stressing the importance of national unity in managing the ongoing conflict.

The group reiterated its rejection of any form of direct negotiations with Israel, saying that the existing mechanism committee remains the appropriate framework to implement a ceasefire and fully enforce the truce agreed in November 2024, which it said Israel has not respected.

The statement also thanked Lebanese citizens, particularly those hosting displaced people in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and northern areas, praising their efforts to maintain calm and strengthen national unity during the crisis.

Lebanon News

Amal Movement

Decision

Iranian

Ambassador

LBCI Next
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army assessment says Iranian ballistic missile exploded over Keserwan, targeted for outside Lebanon
Lebanon Health Ministry condemns killing of paramedics in Nabatieh strike, toll rises to 42
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Israel’s ambassador to France: No Israeli decision yet to negotiate end of war in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-01-24

US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-24

Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israeli strike hits chalet near Hasbani River in Hasbaiyya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel hit by intense rocket fire from north to south as military escalates threats on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Debl residents tell LBCI: We reject any weapons entering our town, and are ready to stand against Israelis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-18

Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Debl residents tell LBCI: We reject any weapons entering our town, and are ready to stand against Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army assessment says Iranian ballistic missile exploded over Keserwan, targeted for outside Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

Kremlin memo outlines potential US–Russia economic pact under Trump, Bloomberg News reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:29

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:31

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut southern suburbs residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army assessment says Iranian ballistic missile exploded over Keserwan, targeted for outside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: No negotiations under fire, battle will continue without limits

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for several areas in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon Health Ministry condemns killing of paramedics in Nabatieh strike, toll rises to 42

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Debl residents tell LBCI: We reject any weapons entering our town, and are ready to stand against Israelis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More