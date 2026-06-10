Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE invited to G7: Macron

Middle East News
10-06-2026 | 13:19
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Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE invited to G7: Macron
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Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE invited to G7: Macron

Leaders from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will be invited to participate in a G7 session in France next week to discuss the Middle East war, the French president said Wednesday.

Next Tuesday's summit session will focus on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has "a real impact on our economies" due in particular to soaring fuel prices, and on "negotiations on Iran", Emmanuel Macron said.

AFP

Middle East News

Egypt,

Saudi

Arabia,

Qatar

invited

Macron

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