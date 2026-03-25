Debl residents tell LBCI: We reject any weapons entering our town, and are ready to stand against Israelis

Residents of Debl condemned the ongoing conflict between Lebanon and Israel, rejecting the entry of any weapons into their town.



They emphasized their attempts to cooperate with the Lebanese army to prevent any such entry.



One resident told LBCI: “We are also ready to stand in front of the Israelis and their artillery to prevent any attempt to occupy our land.”



He added, “We have no choice but to stay, and we will not abandon our land.”