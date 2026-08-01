News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration
World News
01-08-2026 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration
At least 11 people were injured in a truck bombing Saturday in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela, six days before the inauguration of president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, local authorities said.
"At this time, we have eight police officers and three civilians who have been injured... This was an atrocious, violent act... and what happened is regrettable," George Quintero, security secretary for the department of Norte de Santander, where the attack occurred, told reporters.
AFP
World News
Bombing
Colombia
Cucuta
Venezuela
Abelardo de la Espriella
Next
EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official
US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:35
Car bomb explodes in Colombia days before presidential inauguration
World News
07:35
Car bomb explodes in Colombia days before presidential inauguration
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-07
Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
Lebanon News
2026-06-07
Shooting attack in Israel leaves at least one dead and several injured: LBCI correspondent in Haifa
0
World News
2026-06-29
Rig explosion in Venezuela leaves at least 8 workers injured: source Reuters
World News
2026-06-29
Rig explosion in Venezuela leaves at least 8 workers injured: source Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-13
Lebanon Health Ministry: One killed, one injured in Israeli strike on car in Sidon
Lebanon News
2026-05-13
Lebanon Health Ministry: One killed, one injured in Israeli strike on car in Sidon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:32
EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official
World News
11:32
EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official
0
World News
08:04
US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East
World News
08:04
US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East
0
World News
07:43
Mountaineer Nirmal Purja confirmed dead in Pakistan avalanche
World News
07:43
Mountaineer Nirmal Purja confirmed dead in Pakistan avalanche
0
World News
07:35
Car bomb explodes in Colombia days before presidential inauguration
World News
07:35
Car bomb explodes in Colombia days before presidential inauguration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-02
Israel signals continued operations in South Lebanon despite ceasefire reports
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-02
Israel signals continued operations in South Lebanon despite ceasefire reports
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
0
Middle East News
2026-05-15
UAE rejects 'Iranian claims' after Tehran alleged active role in war
Middle East News
2026-05-15
UAE rejects 'Iranian claims' after Tehran alleged active role in war
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-11
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Lebanon News
2026-06-11
Hezbollah denies CNN interview was conducted with one of its members
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli soldier injured in 'close-quarters encounter' with Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israeli army
2
World News
08:04
US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East
World News
08:04
US embassies urge citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East
3
Lebanon News
03:49
US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day
Lebanon News
03:49
US Embassy in Beirut praises Lebanese Army on Army Day
4
Lebanon News
01:39
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:39
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:04
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
Lebanon News
07:04
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter
6
World News
09:05
At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration
World News
09:05
At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration
7
Lebanon News
01:55
UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust
Lebanon News
01:55
UN official Arnault on Army Day: Lebanese Army has earned national and international trust
8
Lebanon News
06:02
On World Lung Cancer Day, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and AstraZeneca launch lung cancer awareness campaign
Lebanon News
06:02
On World Lung Cancer Day, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and AstraZeneca launch lung cancer awareness campaign
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More