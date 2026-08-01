At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration

World News
01-08-2026 | 09:05
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At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration
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At least 11 injured in Colombia car bombing days before presidential inauguration

At least 11 people were injured in a truck bombing Saturday in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela, six days before the inauguration of president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, local authorities said.

"At this time, we have eight police officers and three civilians who have been injured... This was an atrocious, violent act... and what happened is regrettable," George Quintero, security secretary for the department of Norte de Santander, where the attack occurred, told reporters.

AFP

World News

Bombing

Colombia

Cucuta

Venezuela

Abelardo de la Espriella

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