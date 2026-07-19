Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude kills five in Peru

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Andes region of Peru killed five people, officials said Sunday.



The Saturday night tremor injured another 21 people as it shook the town of Chongos Bajo about 300 kilometers (180 miles) east of Lima, the Geophysics Institute of Peru said. The epicenter's depth was 24 km (15 miles).



AFP



