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LBCI source: Talks continue in bid to reach declaration of intent between Lebanon and Israel as Rubio joins diplomatic push
Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 16:46
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LBCI source: Talks continue in bid to reach declaration of intent between Lebanon and Israel as Rubio joins diplomatic push
A source told LBCI that negotiations are still ongoing in an effort to reach a declaration of intent between Lebanon and Israel.
According to the source, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has engaged in communications aimed at pushing the talks toward concluding the current round with the issuance of the expected statement.
Lebanon News
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Talks
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