Israel says four soldiers killed in Lebanon, first since US-Iran deal

Israel's military said Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, its first losses since a U.S.-Iran deal was signed to end the Middle East war.



Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon "fell in combat" along with three other soldiers whose names will be released later, the military said in a statement.



The announcement came after the military said it had carried out strikes across South Lebanon against Hezbollah following what it called "repeated violations of the ceasefire" by the Iran-backed militant group.



AFP