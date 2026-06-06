US ambassador Michel Issa speaks to LBCI from Qlayaat: Washington talks "very important"

U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said on Saturday that the latest round of talks in Washington was "very important," adding that, for the first time, Lebanon is making decisions about its own future without outside interference.



Speaking to LBCI, Issa said: “This is the first time Lebanon decides its destiny on its own, without anyone interfering.”



He also made a pointed remark about Hezbollah’s leadership, saying: “Naim Qassem decides as he wants, and we also decide.”



Issa made the comments during his attendance at the launch ceremony for the development and operations project at Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat, northern Lebanon.



“A new airport means new hope for Lebanon and a stronger economy,” he said, describing the project as a potential driver of economic recovery and investment.