Italian UNIFIL contingent delivers humanitarian aid to displaced families in Tyre area

The Italian contingent serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has delivered humanitarian and relief assistance to displaced families in the Tyre area as part of its ongoing support for communities affected by current conditions.



The aid was handed over during a ceremony attended by Western Sector Commander Andrea Fraticelli and Tyre District Municipalities Union head Hassan Dbouk, along with local representatives.



The assistance included food supplies for displaced families.



Dbouk thanked the Italian contingent and the Italian people for the initiative, praising Italy’s continued support for residents and displaced families in the Tyre region. He said the aid helps ease the living burden on families amid the current situation.



Fraccicelli reaffirmed UNIFIL’s commitment to supporting local communities and cooperating with local authorities to strengthen humanitarian efforts and alleviate civilian suffering.



The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continued coordination between UNIFIL, local authorities and humanitarian organizations to support residents and displaced families.









