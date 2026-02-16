Germany says French defense spending insufficient

16-02-2026 | 03:16
Germany says French defense spending insufficient
Germany says French defense spending insufficient

France needs to boost its defense spending to turn warm words about European sovereignty into concrete capabilities, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Monday.

"He repeatedly and correctly refers to our pursuit of European sovereignty," Wadephul said of French President Emmanuel Macron in a radio interview with broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. "Anyone who talks about it needs to act accordingly in their own country."

