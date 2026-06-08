Washington sources to LBCI: Ceasefire implementation depends on Hezbollah withdrawal south of Litani

Lebanon News
08-06-2026 | 09:51
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Washington sources to LBCI: Ceasefire implementation depends on Hezbollah withdrawal south of Litani
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Washington sources to LBCI: Ceasefire implementation depends on Hezbollah withdrawal south of Litani

Sources in Washington told LBCI that the ceasefire reached last Wednesday in Washington is comprehensive and full.

The sources said that implementation of the ceasefire is conditional on Hezbollah’s acceptance of the arrangement and the withdrawal of its forces from positions south of the Litani River.

They added that the “pilot zone” mechanism was designed to facilitate a gradual Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in areas to be evacuated.

Lebanon News

sources

LBCI:

Ceasefire

implementation

depends

Hezbollah

withdrawal

south

Litani

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