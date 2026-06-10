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LBCI sources: Discussions continue with US on ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, no changes to existing agreement
Lebanon News
10-06-2026 | 05:32
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LBCI sources: Discussions continue with US on ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, no changes to existing agreement
According to information obtained by LBCI, discussions with U.S. officials are ongoing regarding the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
Sources said there is currently no change to the text of the agreement reached last Wednesday in Washington.
The matter is expected to be revisited during scheduled negotiation sessions set for the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of June.
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