Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the ongoing Israeli escalation, describing the expanded attacks on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa as a "dangerous and condemnable escalation."



In a statement, Aoun said the attacks had caused further killing and destruction and claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, including women and children.



He warned that the escalation effectively undermines ongoing efforts to solidify the ceasefire and end the war, particularly following the recent developments between the United States and Iran.



Despite the escalation, Aoun stressed that Lebanon remains committed to securing a comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible.



"This is what I instructed the Lebanese negotiating delegation to prioritize during the upcoming round of talks in Washington," he said, adding that there can be no compromise on the issue.



Aoun emphasized that a comprehensive ceasefire is the gateway to addressing other key issues, foremost among them Israel's withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and the return of detainees.