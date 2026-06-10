Lebanese army mourns soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in Israeli airstrike

The Lebanese Army announced the death of soldier Mohammad Sleiman Al-Ahmad, who succumbed to wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted him in the Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr area of Nabatieh on March 17.



In a statement, the army said Al-Ahmad died on June 10, after battling injuries suffered in the strike.



Born on February 8, 1997, in Sardah, Marjayoun, Al-Ahmad had received commendations from the Army Commander on several occasions. He was unmarried.



Funeral prayers were held on Wednesday, June 10, at 1:30 p.m.