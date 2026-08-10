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Colombia raises quake death toll to 69
World News
10-08-2026 | 13:06
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Colombia raises quake death toll to 69
The powerful earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday killed at least 69 people, local officials said.
The 7.4 magnitude quake killed 40 people in the coffee-growing Risaralda region, 27 in Valle del Cauca department and two more in the city of Manizales, according to new tolls from these officials.
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