President Aoun, Army chief discuss framework agreement implementation and army deployment in the south

Lebanon News
10-07-2026 | 03:02
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President Aoun, Army chief discuss framework agreement implementation and army deployment in the south
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President Aoun, Army chief discuss framework agreement implementation and army deployment in the south

President Joseph Aoun met with Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal to discuss the security situation across the country, particularly in southern Lebanon, in light of the continued Israeli attacks on several towns and villages.

The two also reviewed ongoing preparations to implement the provisions of the framework agreement in the designated model areas, where the Lebanese army is expected to deploy in parallel with an Israeli withdrawal.

The meeting also covered the army’s missions across Lebanese territory, as well as the military institution’s conditions and the needs of its personnel.

Lebanon News

Aoun,

chief

discuss

framework

agreement

implementation

deployment

south

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