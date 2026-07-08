President Aoun defends negotiations, says upcoming Trump meeting could bring positive outcomes for Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun said he chose the path of negotiations because he could not stand by and watch Lebanon "be driven into the abyss in service of another country's interests," defending his decision as the country pursues a new political course.



Speaking on the issue, Aoun said the move enjoys the backing of the majority of the Lebanese people, including members of the Shiite community, who, he said, have paid the highest price during years of conflict in southern Lebanon.



"We are moving forward with the decision we have made," Aoun said, calling on the Lebanese people to maintain their faith in the country.



"I am confident that things are moving in a positive direction, and nothing is impossible for us," he added.



Looking ahead to his upcoming visit to Washington, Aoun said he expects his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to produce positive results for Lebanon.



He said the visit reflects what he described as an unprecedented level of U.S. interest in Lebanon.