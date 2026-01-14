News
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-01-2026 | 11:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization
President Donald Trump's envoy said Wednesday that a plan to end the Gaza war was now moving to Phase Two with a goal of disarming Hamas.
"We are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X as a committee was formed on Gaza governance.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Donald Trump
Gaza
Hamas
At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN
Previous
