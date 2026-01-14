US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-01-2026 | 11:52
High views
US says Gaza 'Phase Two' beginning with goal of Hamas demilitarization

President Donald Trump's envoy said Wednesday that a plan to end the Gaza war was now moving to Phase Two with a goal of disarming Hamas.

"We are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X as a committee was formed on Gaza governance.

AFP

