Israel military says striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

The Israeli military said it was striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday in response to overnight projectile launches from the Iran-backed group, despite a ceasefire announced a day earlier.



"Overnight, the Hezbollah terrorist organisation launched more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Following the attacks, the IDF has been striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon," an Israeli military official said.



AFP

