Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital

Lebanon News
31-07-2026 | 09:55
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Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital
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Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital

Lebanese judicial authorities have ordered the arrest of former Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Riad Salameh after receiving information that he was at Bhannes Hospital.

The Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation instructed security agencies to verify the information and detain Salameh in execution of an outstanding search and arrest order issued against him.

The task was assigned to the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch and the Central Criminal Investigation Department, which were instructed to carry out the arrest.

Pending the operation, a security post from the Antelias police station was deployed at Bhannes Hospital, where Salameh is reportedly receiving treatment.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Authorities

Arrest

BDL

Governor

Riad Salameh

Hospital

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