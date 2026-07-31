Hezbollah condemns US strike in Iraq

Lebanon News
31-07-2026 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah condemns US strike in Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah condemns US strike in Iraq

Hezbollah condemned what it described as a "blatant U.S. aggression" against Iraq, saying the attack killed and wounded several people and constituted a clear violation of international law as well as Iraq's sovereignty and independence.

In a statement, the group said the strike targeted an official Iraqi entity and alleged that it was carried out with the participation of an Arab state. Hezbollah warned that the attack could have serious consequences for the wider region and claimed it served what it called the U.S.-Israeli objective of destabilizing the Middle East, fragmenting the region and fueling conflict.

The group also criticized Saudi Arabia, saying that, given the historical and brotherly ties between the two countries, Riyadh should have pursued dialogue and diplomatic engagement with the Iraqi government to address any tensions rather than aligning itself with U.S. and Israeli policies.

Hezbollah further accused the United States of seeking to undermine Iraq's stability and recovery while weakening its national and regional role. It also alleged that Washington's actions reflected continued ambitions to control Iraq's resources.

The group expressed solidarity with Iraq and its people, calling for an urgent, firm and responsible Arab, Islamic and international response to what it described as U.S. aggression. It warned that remaining silent in the face of such actions would only increase the risk of broader regional instability and escalation.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Condemn

US

Strike

Iraq

LBCI Next
Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital
Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike that killed Lebanese Army officers and soldier

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-29

Iran foreign ministry condemns US-Saudi attacks on Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Jordan condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese Army patrol in Khardali, calls for ceasefire enforcement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-01

Israeli army radio says Hezbollah's Tyre sector commander killed in overnight strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanese authorities order arrest of former BDL governor Riad Salameh at hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Israeli army carries out massive explosions near Beaufort Castle in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-25

Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi oil facilities on Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-18

Samir Geagea warns against politicizing amnesty law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-28

Middle East Airlines adjusts flights amid regional airspace closures

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-24

Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Washington on Tuesday: PM's office

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More