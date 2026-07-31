Hezbollah condemns US strike in Iraq

Hezbollah condemned what it described as a "blatant U.S. aggression" against Iraq, saying the attack killed and wounded several people and constituted a clear violation of international law as well as Iraq's sovereignty and independence.



In a statement, the group said the strike targeted an official Iraqi entity and alleged that it was carried out with the participation of an Arab state. Hezbollah warned that the attack could have serious consequences for the wider region and claimed it served what it called the U.S.-Israeli objective of destabilizing the Middle East, fragmenting the region and fueling conflict.



The group also criticized Saudi Arabia, saying that, given the historical and brotherly ties between the two countries, Riyadh should have pursued dialogue and diplomatic engagement with the Iraqi government to address any tensions rather than aligning itself with U.S. and Israeli policies.



Hezbollah further accused the United States of seeking to undermine Iraq's stability and recovery while weakening its national and regional role. It also alleged that Washington's actions reflected continued ambitions to control Iraq's resources.



The group expressed solidarity with Iraq and its people, calling for an urgent, firm and responsible Arab, Islamic and international response to what it described as U.S. aggression. It warned that remaining silent in the face of such actions would only increase the risk of broader regional instability and escalation.