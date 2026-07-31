Fuel prices in Lebanon surge

Lebanon Economy
31-07-2026 | 02:39
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Fuel prices in Lebanon surge
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Fuel prices in Lebanon surge

On Friday, July 31, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 42,000, while diesel rose by LBP 91,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,444,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,462,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,276,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,157,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Increase

Diesel

Gas

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