Fuel prices in Lebanon surge

On Friday, July 31, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 42,000, while diesel rose by LBP 91,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,444,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,462,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,276,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,157,000