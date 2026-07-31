Lebanon says Beaufort Castle unharmed after Israeli blasts

Lebanon's Ministry of Culture, through the Directorate General of Antiquities, announced Friday that the historic Beaufort Castle was not destroyed by the explosions carried out by Israeli forces in the area opposite the site.



In a statement, the ministry said the shockwaves generated by the blasts may have caused damage in the vicinity of the castle, but stressed that the extent of any damage cannot be determined without an on-site inspection.



The ministry noted that the area remains under Israeli occupation, preventing specialized technical teams from accessing the site to conduct a proper assessment.



The statement highlighted that Beaufort Castle was inscribed on UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger on July 24, 2026, during the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee as part of the nomination of the Jabal Amel Castles.



It also noted that the site has benefited from enhanced protection since 2024 under the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, underscoring its internationally recognized cultural and historical significance.