Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers

Lebanon News
31-07-2026 | 11:26
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Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers
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Army chief Haykal tours southern Lebanon, meets residents and soldiers

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal inspected several units deployed in southern Lebanon, beginning his tour with a meeting with officers and soldiers at the Second Intervention Regiment headquarters in Zahrani, where he marked Army Day and reviewed the units’ conditions, missions and challenges.


He then toured the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya, where he was received by the municipality’s mayor. He met with residents, listened to their concerns and reviewed the difficulties preventing them from returning to the town and resuming their normal lives.

Haykal also attended a prayer service for fallen army soldiers at Our Lady of the Annunciation Monastery in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, which was targeted by Israeli forces.


During the tour, Haykal stressed that the army would continue carrying out its duties to maintain security and create conditions conducive to the return of residents, in coordination with other state institutions.


“What we are doing is not merely a mission; it is about the existence of the state, the security and stability of the country, and reassuring citizens,” Haykal told the soldiers.

He also offered condolences to the families of fallen soldiers, stressing that the army remains loyal to them and their families and appreciates their sacrifices for the country.

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