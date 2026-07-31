More than 25,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Spain ministry

More than 25,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from Spain's Ceuta enclave after a recent surge of tens of thousands crossing the border, Spain's interior ministry said on Friday.



"Departures from Ceuta to Morocco on the morning of July 31, up to 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT): 25,000. Departures from Ceuta are taking place at a rate of 150 people per minute," the Interior Ministry wrote in a message sent to AFP.





AFP